William (Bill) Grendzinski born Aug 14, 1931 in Reseburg, WI to Peter and Mary (Bando) Grendzinski. He died in Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene from lung cancer.

He is survived by two brothers, John Grendzinski in Altura, MN and Alvin (Jane) in Maplewood, MN and also his brother in-law George Hegie of St. Maries. He had many nieces and nephews. Three brothers preceded him in death, Raymond, Lenord and Edmond.

Bill was raised on the family farm in Thorp, WI. At 17, Bill got on a bus and went to Chicago and worked at the Kool-Aid factory for Proctor and Gamble. He went on to work all over Montana in many sawmills. He married Blanche Stoner Sept., 1962 in Livingston, MT where they made their home until Potlatch asked him to come to St. Maries. He worked there from 1974 until 1998, when he retired as head filer at the mill.

Bill and Blanche loved kids and Richard Griffin, his best friend, had them help with 17 foster children, and the many neighborhood children they watched. Blanche died in 1999. Bill loved to travel, and he went on mission trips with churches to Honduras, Georgia and also Jerusalem. He loved doing things for others. Woodworking, he made many cedar chests for family and donated them for charities. He built a playhouse for Ashley and a log cabin for David Sibert. Bill was a special part of Keith and Judy Sibert’s family. He was a very sweet and gentle man. He will be greatly missed.

His services will by July 17 at 2 p.m. at the Lutheran Church. Final resting place will be with Blanche in Woodland Cemetery.