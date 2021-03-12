William ‘Bill” Ernest Haworth

We are greatly saddened by the death of our beloved William “Bill” Ernest Haworth who passed away unexpectedly at home in Spokane, Washington on March 6, 2021 at the age of 70.

He was born on September 8, 1950 in Chelan, WA to parents, Gene and Eva Jo Haworth. A few months after his birth, the family moved to Kettle Falls, staying in that area until Bill finished school and moved to Spokane where he resided the remainder of his life.

Bill started working for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad in October of 1968 at the age of 18. He was hired as a switchman, transferred to the road as a brakeman and ended his career as a conductor doing the run from Spokane to White Fish, Montana. He had also worked in passenger service. He retired after 32 years with the railroad on December 31, 2001.

After retirement he built a RV9A experimental airplane that he flew frequently. He often got together with his pilot friends who flew to different destinations for breakfast, jokingly calling it their $100 pancake breakfast.

Bill kept honey bees, was the fixer of everything, loved to fish, planted an orchard with over 30 fruit trees, liked playing pinochle at the Valley Eagles and Valley Senior Center, dancing (where we met) and enjoyed traveling to warmer climates in the winter. Bill loved people and would drop everything to assist a friend. He always had a ready smile and a hug for anyone that needed one. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

Bill is survived by his wife, Chris, sister Betty Jo (Tom) McNamee, sister Melba (Ray) Tye, and his brother Melvin (Lora) Haworth. Bill is preceded in death by his parents and sister Margie Patterson.

In honor of Bill’s wishes, no service will be held.

