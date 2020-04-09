William “Bill” Emmett Galloway

William “Bill” Emmett Galloway of Coeur d’Alene, ID passed away peacefully March 27, 2020 at the North Idaho Hospice-Schneidmiller House in Coeur d’Alene, ID

Bill was born July 12, 1937 in Kellogg, ID to William and Clara (Wallace) Galloway. Bill lived in Idaho most of his life and was a graduate of Kingston High School in 1956. After graduation, Bill enlisted in the Army. Bill was married Rachel Ann Bex until her passing in 1992 and in 1994 Bill married Naomi Thomas.

Bill was an underground hard rock miner most of his life. He worked at the Bunker Hill Mine until the mine closure and then moved to Montana and worked in the Stillwater Mine. His nickname with the other miners was “Boulder Bill”. Bill was an avid outdoorsman and he loved to hunt and fish. Another love of Bill’s was his dogs. In Bill’s later years he enjoyed riding his four-wheeler and picking huckleberries.

Bill is survived by his sister. Judy Fryberg of Lacede, ID; four daughters, Vickie Findley of Coeur d’Alene, ID, Connie and Jack Bonomi of Coeur d’Alene, ID, Kim and Pat Harrington of Post Falls, ID, Terri and Kevin Redmond of Las Vegas, NV; two sons Danny and Peggy Figueroa of Kingston, ID and Tom Figueroa of Las Vegas, NV; twelve grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and one niece, Ruth Crea.

Bill was preceded in death by his Mother Clara, and Father William. His wife Rachel, two sons, Robert Figueroa and Ricky Figueroa and brother in-law Larry Fryberg also precede him in death.

At Bill’s request there will be no funeral service. A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family would also like to thank the people at the Schneidermiller House for the wonderful care they provided to Bill. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

