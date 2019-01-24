William “Bill” Edward Frandsen

Bill Frandsen was a very special man, who loved and was loved by many. He was a devoted

husband and father, a loyal friend, a committed community volunteer and a successful

businessman.

He grew up in Iowa, and after graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School he joined the US Navy and served aboard the USS Northampton CLC-1 during the Korean Conflict.

After his military service and some time studying at The University of Nebraska, he began his career with Mutual of Omaha in Nebraska. He married his wife, Mary Ann Reder there in 1963, and they began their life together with a move to Washington where Bill became Associate General Manager of the Mutual of Omaha Spokane office. After a company transfer to California, he opened and managed a successful company office there, and during his time with Mutual of Omaha, he earned his CLU certification.

In 1974 he and Mary Ann and their three children returned to Spokane, where Bill continued his insurance career by establishing his own insurance brokerage, Frandsen & Associates. In 2001 he began serving in Olympia as Deputy Insurance Commissioner for the State of Washington, and he held that post until 2009 when he retired and returned to Spokane.

Through the years, in addition to a busy career, Bill was always involved in community

activities. He was a dedicated 44-year member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. He acted as Vice President of Finance with the Spokane Lilac Festival for several years. He was a founding member of soccer with Spokane Youth Sports Association. He was involved in Ham on Regal, which raised funds for Ferris High School. He was a 50-year member of the Fraternal Order of the Masonic Lodge #272, Audubon Park and Scottish Rite. He was a committed member of Shriners, eventually becoming the El Katif Potentate in 1985, and in that capacity he also served as President of the board of the Shriners Hospital for Children in Spokane.

Following his retirement he continued to be involved in many activities, including working for the Michigan State Insurance Commissioner’s Office to approve continuing education courses for them. However, he focused primarily on his family and friends during his retirement years. While he and Mary Ann had traveled the world throughout their married life, Bill’s favorite place remained “the lake,” where he loved boating and fishing at his favorite places in Washington and Idaho.

Bill passed away peacefully this past week, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of almost 56 years (Mary Ann), his children (Mike, Chris and Lisa), his grandchildren (Ryan, Julia, William and Matthew), Kathy, Cindy, Debbie and families, his sister-in-law Betty Ellis (Marc and Steven) and many, many friends and (his poodle, Pepe, who was always by his side).

A service celebrating Bill’s life will be held on Friday, February 1st at 11:00 AM at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church (316 E. 24th Ave).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of these organizations: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church; Shriners Hospital for Children; or Hospice of Spokane.

