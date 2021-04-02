William “Bill” Daniel Torgersen
William “Bill” Daniel Torgersen, 81, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, in Liberty Lake, Washington. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021. The service will be live-streamed (scroll down to the Service section for the link). Please check back for Bill’s obituary.
You are invited to share your memories of Bill on his Tribute Wall.
Services
