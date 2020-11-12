William “Bill” Clarence Becker

William “Bill” Clarence Becker, 87

Beloved father and grandfather, William “Bill” Clarence Becker, 87, of Wallace, Idaho, passed away November 5, 2020 at his home of Wallace. He was born October 24, 1933 in Macksville, Kansas; Bill was the son of Everett and Maude (Walker) Becker.

Bill attended and graduated from the Las Vegas High School of Las Vegas, Nevada. He then served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean Conflict. After serving in the military, Bill attended the Kansas State University where he played football and received his Master’s Degree in chemical engineering.

Bill was united in marriage to Merrilee J. Hill on May 5, 1955 in Las Vegas, Nevada; Merrilee passed away in October of 2019.

In 1998, Bill moved to Moses Lake, Washington from Virginia; then in the Spring of 1999, he moved to the Silver Valley.

Bill served as a chemical engineer in plastic extrusions in California, Ohio and Virginia.

Bill was a member of the American Legion #36, a member of the Marine Corp League, the Osburn V.F.W. #1675 and a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Bill loved and enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing and working on cars.

Bill is survived by three children Brian, Kim and Joy; two grandchildren Tyler and Alix. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Memorial Services will be held for both Bill and Merrilee in the Spring of 2021.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Marine Corps League, National Headquarters, 3619 Jefferson Davis Highway, Suite 115, Stafford, VA. 22554. You may share your memories of Bill and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com