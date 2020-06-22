William “Bill” Campbell

Site staff by Site staff

William “Bill” Campbell was called home on June 16, 2020. He was 85 years old.

He was born in Paradise Valley, Idaho on December 5, 1934 to Robert and Leona Campbell. Growing up with 12 siblings, the family lived in many locations. He graduated from Bonners Ferry.

After graduating high school, he spent three years serving in the Army. In 1959 he married the love of his life, Barbara Uhl. Together they had three children. He spent 38 years working for and retiring from GTE.

When he was younger, you could find him most summer evenings at the softball fields in Newport, either playing or watching. Later in life, he was a constant fixture at the local high schools always encouraging the young athletes, whether it was track, football, basketball, baseball, or softball.

He loved his family like nothing else and will be greatly missed by all of them. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, his three children, Sandy of Kenai, Alaska; Rich (Kelli) of Priest River; and Susan (Mike) Fox of Newport. He leaves behind seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He also leaves behind two brothers, Harold and Glen. He is preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings.

A memorial service will be held at the Priest River Community Church on Friday, June 26, at 3 p.m.

His family finds comfort and hope in knowing “Big Grandpa” is at home in Heaven with his Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, whom he longed to be with.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampell.com.