Will we break the record high temperature today? -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s no secret, today will be a hot one. Hottest temperatures of the season today. Hang in there, if you’re sick of the high heat. We are in for a cool down after today. It won’t be much, but it will get us out of the 100s.

Will we break a record today?

High temperature in Spokane for today is forecasted to be 103 degrees. The record high temperature in Spokane is 103 degrees set back from 1929. We may meet or beat that record this afternoon.

Conditions will be breezy today. Please be mindful of fire prevention! Know your burn restrictions.

86 degrees is the average high temperature in Spokane. Temperatures today and the next few days will be well above average. We’ll get to the mid 90s this weekend. Then by next work week, we will get closer to the 80s.

Across the region, temperatures will be in the low 100s. Hottest cities today are Omak and Lewiston at 108. Moses Lake can expect a high of 106.

Areas in north Idaho will be in the upper 90s and low 100s, depending on where you’re at.

HEAT SAFETY: