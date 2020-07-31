Will we break the record high temperature today? -Nikki
Here is your weather forecast for Friday, July 31.
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s no secret, today will be a hot one. Hottest temperatures of the season today. Hang in there, if you’re sick of the high heat. We are in for a cool down after today. It won’t be much, but it will get us out of the 100s.
Will we break a record today?
High temperature in Spokane for today is forecasted to be 103 degrees. The record high temperature in Spokane is 103 degrees set back from 1929. We may meet or beat that record this afternoon.
Conditions will be breezy today. Please be mindful of fire prevention! Know your burn restrictions.
86 degrees is the average high temperature in Spokane. Temperatures today and the next few days will be well above average. We’ll get to the mid 90s this weekend. Then by next work week, we will get closer to the 80s.
Across the region, temperatures will be in the low 100s. Hottest cities today are Omak and Lewiston at 108. Moses Lake can expect a high of 106.
Areas in north Idaho will be in the upper 90s and low 100s, depending on where you’re at.
HEAT SAFETY:
- Drink water, stay hydrated
- Wear sunscreen (SPF 30 or above)
- NEVER leave any children or pets in the car for any amount of time
- Check on elderly neighbors
- Be mindful of where you’re walking your pet. Pavement will be very hot, too hot, for your pet’s paws
- Make sure pets have plenty of water
- If you have outdoor pets, consider bringing them inside with the A/C and electric fans to cool down during the afternoon
- Be mindful of fire prevention! Know your burn restrictions
