Wilhelm Richard Muller

Born July 28, 1934 to Karl and Emma Muller in Fawcett, Alberta Canada, Wilhelm (Bill) Richard Muller passed away peacefully surrounded by family Saturday, September 25, 2021. A longtime resident of Spokane Valley, Washington for over 60 years, Bill made his start as the Amateur Boxing Champion in 1955. In 1958 served in Korea as a Canadian Citizen in the U.S. Army, as 1st Battalion, GP 7TH Calvary First Aide Medic and married the love of his life Hannelore Schneider June 23, 1962 at the Lutheran Church in Spokane Valley.

Bill did much to increase his education. In 1967 Bill started attending Spokane Community College. First he took a course in welding and then attended Oil Burner Service School, followed by Basic Electricity I & II. As a member of the Teamsters Union he worked for Armor Meat Packing of Spokane, Garrett Freightliner and Silver Eagle Trucking. A lover of boxing and hockey games, Bill would not miss a WSU Cougars game and most enjoyed German foods and German beer. Bill also enjoyed family trips to Germany, Canada and most recently Florida with all his children. He also enjoyed camping and spending time with his family visiting Leavenworth, WA.

Bill is survived by his wife Hannelore Amanda Schneider Muller of Spokane Valley, WA; Three sons Michael Hans Muller (Julie), Brian Wilhelm Muller, Glen Wayne (Alana) Muller; One daughter Brenda Katrina Muller; Brother-in-law Hans George Mueller; Sister-in-law Christa Ellen Gutermuth of Altenfeld-Gersfeld, Germany; Four grandchildren Nicole, Hailee, Ashley and Gabe Muller; Nieces and nephews Mark Mueller (Tammy), Scott Mueller (Debby) of Spokane, WA, Mona and Troy Dragon, and family of Vancouver Canada, Mattias Gutermuth (Iris) and Ellen Gutermuth and family of Altenfeld-Gersfeld, Germany. Several Great Nieces and Nephews between Germany, Canada and USA. He was preceded in death by his parents Karl Friedrich and Emma Louise Muller; Three sisters Elizabeth Louise, Sophie Hildegard and Edda. Military Honors and Committal is scheduled for Thursday, October 7, 2021, 2:30 p.m. at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA followed by a reception from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VFW Post 1435 (192 S David St, Spokane Valley, WA 99212).