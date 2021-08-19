Wildfires close Lake Spokane sites
SPOKANE, Wash. — Several Lake Spokane recreation sites will be closed because of wildfires in the area, putting a damper on anyone who had plans to go to these places.
Avista Utilities announced Thursday the following areas will be closed:
- Lake Spokane boat-in-only campsites
- Lake Spokane Campground and boat launch
- North Shore Trailheads
- Klondike Rocks Trailhead
- Muley Canyon Trailhead
- South Shore Trailhead
- South Shore Cove day use area
- Devils Gap Trailhead
- Long Lake TDG Trailhead
However, the Long Lake picnic area and the Long Lake Dam Overlook will remain open.
Avista encouraged all Lake Spokane boaters to exercise caution and stay clear of the southern end of the lake to accommodate fire suppression efforts.
