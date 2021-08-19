Wildfires close Lake Spokane sites

by Matthew Kincanon

Credit: Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several Lake Spokane recreation sites will be closed because of wildfires in the area, putting a damper on anyone who had plans to go to these places.

Avista Utilities announced Thursday the following areas will be closed:

Lake Spokane boat-in-only campsites

Lake Spokane Campground and boat launch

North Shore Trailheads

Klondike Rocks Trailhead

Muley Canyon Trailhead

South Shore Trailhead

South Shore Cove day use area

Devils Gap Trailhead

Long Lake TDG Trailhead

However, the Long Lake picnic area and the Long Lake Dam Overlook will remain open.

Avista encouraged all Lake Spokane boaters to exercise caution and stay clear of the southern end of the lake to accommodate fire suppression efforts.

