Brush fire west of Spokane prompts Level 1 evacuations

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — For anyone who lives north of Euclid Rd., Level 1 evacuations are in place due to a brush fire that is burning west of Spokane.

Spokane Fire District 10 said the evacuations are in place for those who live toward Newkirk Rd. and between North Old Trails Rd. and North Dowdy Rd.

Evacuation Levels were initially at Level 2, but the Department of Natural Resources said they have been downgraded to Level 1.

The fire has burned 1.5 acres. Level 1 means be ready for potential evacuation.

This is a developing story.

