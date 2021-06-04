10-acre wildfire destroys shed, garage in Loon Lake

STEVENS CO., Wash. — A shed and a garage were destroyed by a wildfire on Mt. Moriah Way in Stevens County Friday afternoon.

The fire has grown to about 10 acres and is being driven by heavy winds, however crews are making good progress against the high winds.

Firefighters have responded and are on the ground working to protect homes. Around 55 firefighters are responding.

Crews were successful in keeping the fire away from two threatened homes.

There will be a lot of smoke overnight and tomorrow. DNR will have units on scene overnight and Saturday.

This is a developing story.

