Evacuations downgraded for people living near wildfire along N. Gordon Rd

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — People living near a wildfire along N. Gordon Rd and W. Bowie Rd can return to their homes.

Previous Level 3 and 2 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 — meaning get ready to leave. About 20 homes remain under these evacuations. This includes people living between Christensen Road, Rambo Road, south of Jacobs Road towards Euclid.

Deputy Chief Don Malone with District 10 said the fire has burned between three and four acres, and has burned brush and timber. Firefighters have put a wet line around the fire, but they have been battling hot spots because of the winds.

The cause of the fire hast not been determined.