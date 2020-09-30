Wildfire smoke mars an otherwise beautiful forecast -Kris

Warm, dry weather is in the forecast through the end of the week, but there’s an uninvited guest on the way. Wildfire smoke from California is drifting north, and it will be over the Inland Northwest Wednesday and Thursday. This smoke will be different than the last time we were inundated: it will stay higher in the atmosphere. It could still have some impacts on air quality, but we shouldn’t see things deteriorate beyond the “Moderate” range. The haze from the smoke will filter our sunshine and partially obscure our bright blue fall skies.

Otherwise, expect high pressure to keep the clouds away through the weekend and beyond. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the next 7 days. That’s between 10 and 15 degrees above average.