Wildfire smoke from Canada will cover most of Washington, N. Idaho this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Most of Washington will be smothered in wildfire smoke sweeping in from Canada this weekend, according to projections from the National Weather Service.

A massive wildfire has devastated the British Columbia town of Lytton, just days after it experienced the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada, according to the Associated Press. The mayor ordered the town to evacuate as roughly 30 square miles have gone up in flames.

Now, NWS’s High-Resolution Rapid Refresh model shows that smoke will sweep into the Inland Northwest starting Friday. By Saturday, virtually all of Washington east of the Cascades, as well as most of North Idaho, will be clouded with smoke.

We're monitoring the potential for wildfire smoke to increase Friday into the weekend from fires in British Columbia. Here is the latest projection from the HRRR smoke model. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/BQ9WGJ6Wx0 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) July 1, 2021

Projections show areas near Winthrop, Omak and Oroville will be under the heaviest smoke. Central Washington, Eastern Washington and North Idaho will be under light to moderate smoke.

Spokane’s air quality index is already in the ‘moderate’ range at 67.

It is not yet known when the smoke might subside, as firefighters struggle to contain the out-of-control Lytton wildfire.

