Wildfire smoke continues to blanket Washington – Mark

Wildfire smoke continues to blanket Washington
Air Quality continues to be in the very unhealthy range for most of Eastern Washington.
Smoke and hazy conditions can be expected all day Wednesday.
Here are 4 things to know today:
- An Air Quality Alert is in effect
- Stay indoors whenever possible
- Drink lots of water
- And look forward to some changes on Friday and Saturday
About average temperatures and expected and some warming in Eastern Washington for Thursday.
Smoke continues through today and into Friday. A small break later today with north winds helping for a bit. Friday will bring breezy conditions and rain showers are likely on Saturday. Fall arrives Tuesday morning at 6:31 am.
