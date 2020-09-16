Wildfire smoke continues to blanket Washington – Mark

by Mark Peterson

Air Quality continues to be in the very unhealthy range for most of Eastern Washington.

Wed Air Quality[1]

Smoke and hazy conditions can be expected all day Wednesday.

Wed Day Planner[1]

Here are 4 things to know today:

  1. An Air Quality Alert is in effect
  2. Stay indoors whenever possible
  3. Drink lots of water
  4. And look forward to some changes on Friday and Saturday

Wed 4 Things[1]

Wed Highs[1]

About average temperatures and expected and some warming in Eastern Washington for Thursday.

Wed Thu Highs[1]

Smoke continues through today and into Friday. A small break later today with north winds helping for a bit. Friday will bring breezy conditions and rain showers are likely on Saturday. Fall arrives Tuesday morning at 6:31 am.

Wed Planning 7 Day[1]

 

