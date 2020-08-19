Wildfire near Bigelow Gulch and Argonne fully contained

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — A wildfire near Argonne and Bigelow Gulch has been fully contained.

Fire crews said the fire was a half acre in size and five different agencies, including Fire District 9 and the Department of Natural Resources, responded.

Fortunately, no air support was needed and no homes were threatened.

4 News Now’s Ariana Lake took the above video from the Green Bluff area.

DNR is investigating what started the fire.

