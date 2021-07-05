Evacuations downgraded to Level 2 as wildfire burns north of Ellensburg

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has downgraded evacuations to Level 2 for people living about 10 miles north of Ellensburg.

Anyone living on Pointer Lane can go back home, but need to be prepared to leave again. Residents on the west side of Wilson Creed Road and north of Charlton Road are in a Level 1 evacuation, which means get ready to evacuate.

No structures were lost, but one trailer burned. The fire is contained.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Evacuations downgraded for fire near Cle Elum, 100% contained

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.