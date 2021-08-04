Wildfire near Bonaparte Lake prompts Level 3 evacuations

WAUCONDA, Wash. — The Walker Creek Fire that started in Wauconda on Tuesday afternoon has prompted Level 3 evacuations for those who live in a couple areas and has since grown.

Okanogan County Emergency Management said Level 3 evacuations are in place for people who east of Bonaparte Lake Rd. along SR-20 to Toroda Creek Rd., then north to Bunch Rd. This means leave now.

The Department of Natural Resources said the fire has grown to 75 acres, with fire behavior intensifying due to thunderstorms last night. The storms have sparked numerous fires throughout the region, spreading fire crews thin by finding and extinguishing new fires.

The fire is around 22 miles east of Tonasket and 1.5 miles southeast of Bonaparte Lake.

Brock Hires/Omak Chronicle

People should not wait for door-to-door notifications, and instead take action if needed.