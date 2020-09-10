Wildfire evacuees: U-Haul offers 30 days free self-storage in Oregon, Washington

KAPP-KVEW STAFF by KAPP-KVEW STAFF

U-Haul said it will stop hiring people who use nicotine in the 21 states where companies are allowed to consider tobacco use when making hiring decisions.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents being impacted by wildfires across the Pacific Northwest.

Strong winds and dry conditions are fueling hundreds of active fires in the area. Millions of acres have been burned and many residential areas are facing evacuation orders.

“We’re facing a truly historic outbreak of wildfires in the Pacific Northwest,” said Dan Flatten, U-Haul Company of Southern Washington president. “Evacuation orders are creating an immediate need for secure self-storage options where people can bring their valued possessions. We’re a longstanding member of these communities and we’re here to help those in need.”

RELATED: Here’s how you can donate to victims of Washington’s wildfires

Local U-Haul Companies have made 25 stores – 15 in Oregon and 10 in Washington – available to offer assistance. People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:

WASHINGTON

U-Haul Storage of Pasco

3212 W. Court St.

Pasco, WA 99301

(509) 545-4207

U-Haul Storage of West Spokane

4399 W. Sunset Blvd.

Spokane, WA 99224

(509) 590-0884

U-Haul Storage of East Town

4110 E. Sprague Ave.

Spokane, WA 99202

(509) 590-4101

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lidgerwood

7028 N. Division St.

Spokane, WA 99208

(509) 487-2772

U-Haul Storage of East Spokane

14505 E. Sprague Ave.

Spokane Valley, WA 99216

(509) 924-0620

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spokane Valley

12420 E. Indiana Ave.

Spokane Valley, WA 99216

(509) 928-9000

U-Haul Storage of U-City

10304 E. Sprague Ave.

Spokane Valley, WA 99206

(509) 922-4465

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hazel Dell

8250 NE Hwy. 99

Vancouver, WA 98665

(360) 574-1234

U-Haul Storage at East Nob Hill

2304 E. Nob Hill Blvd.

Yakima, WA 98901

(509) 453-8110

U-Haul Storage of Yakima

1122 S. 1st St.

Yakima, WA 98901

(509) 457-7161

OREGON

U-Haul Storage of Beaverton

14225 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy.

Beaverton, OR 97005

(503) 643-9539

U-Haul Storage of Bend

63370 N. Hwy. 97

Bend, OR 97701

(541) 388-0671

U-Haul Storage of Santa Clara

150 Oroyan Ave.

Eugene, OR 97404

(541) 393-8408

U-Haul Storage of Glenwood

4400 Franklin Blvd.

Eugene, OR 97403

(541) 726-6051

U-Haul Storage of Gresham

704 NE Hogan Drive

Gresham, OR 97030

(503) 667-0142

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clackamas Town Center

11811 SE 82nd

Happy Valley, OR 97086

(503) 659-3800

U-Haul Storage of Milwaukie

14310 SE McLoughlin Blvd.

Milwaukie, OR 97267

(503) 653-5930

U-Haul Storage at Columbia

955 N. Columbia Blvd.

Portland, OR 97217

(503) 278-4360

U-Haul Storage of Foster Road

5800 SE 88th Ave.

Portland, OR 97266

(503) 771-1151

U-Haul Storage at Sandy Blvd.

7345 NE Sandy Blvd.

Portland, OR 97213

(503) 288-5735

U-Haul Storage of Umpqua Valley

1182 NE Stephens St.

Roseburg, OR 97470

(541) 672-6864

U-Haul Storage of Silverton

3612 Silverton Road NE

Salem, OR 97305

(503) 399-9418

U-Haul Storage of Sherwood

13921 SW Tualatin-Sherwood Road

Sherwood, OR 97140

(503) 925-6443

U-Haul Storage of SW Portland

11552 SW Pacific Hwy.

Tigard, OR 97223

(503) 245-0791

U-Haul Storage of Lake Oswego

7100 SW McEwan Road

Tualatin, OR 97035

(503) 536-2412

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.