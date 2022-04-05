Wildfire erupts north of Nespelem, burns more than 30 acres

by Will Wixey

Credit: Kathy Moses via Facebook

NESPELEM, Wash. — There is an ongoing wildfire happening north of Nespelem, Washington.

The wildfire has burned more than 30 acres, according to Colville Tribes PIO Kathy Moses.

Wind gusts have also downed a tree and multiple power lines, causing multiple outages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

