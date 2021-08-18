Wildfire destroys historic train bridge near Beverly

Grant County Sheriff's Office

BEVERLY, Wash.– A wildfire demolished a piece of Grant County history Monday.

A fire near Beverly burned a bridge that is a part of the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail. The bridge crossed over Crab Creek near the southeastern Grant County community.

“The Columbia Basin is rich with history, and to lose a portion of that history takes away the opportunities for its enjoyment by future generations,” said Royal Slope Fire Chief Eric Linn. “We hope this lost structure is replaced as part of the current state parks restoration project.”

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said this was not the Milwaukee Road bridge, which is under restoration.

The sheriff’s office said the fire also burned about 10 acres of sagebrush.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.