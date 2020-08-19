Wildfire burns 64 acres near Chapman Lake
SPOKANE CO., Wash. — A wildfire near Chapman Lake is now 100-percent contained, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
The fire has burned 64 acres, but DNR says that fire lines have been fully established. All that remains is to strengthen the lines and mop up the fire.
Chapman Lake is located just south of Turnbull National Wildlife refuge. No evacuations are currently in place.
This is a developing story.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.