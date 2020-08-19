Wildfire burns 64 acres near Chapman Lake

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — A wildfire near Chapman Lake is now 100-percent contained, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

The fire has burned 64 acres, but DNR says that fire lines have been fully established. All that remains is to strengthen the lines and mop up the fire.

#ChapmanLakeFire is now 100% lined, which means crews will continue to strengthen those lines for containment and mop up. Last update unless there are changes. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) August 19, 2020

Chapman Lake is located just south of Turnbull National Wildlife refuge. No evacuations are currently in place.

This is a developing story.

