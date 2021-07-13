Wildfire burning two acres, threatening structures near Kettle Falls

by Connor Sarles

Photo by Guido Jansen on Unsplash

STEVENS CO., Wash. — Washington State Patrol has reopened Highway 395. A wildfire has forced troopers to shutdown the northbound lanes near Kettle Falls. According to Stevens County Emergency Management, the fire is threatening structures.

The fire has burned two acres at Pine Bluff Road near Sandy’s, east of Kettle Falls.

People are urged to stay out of the way of aircraft while they are in the water, as planes will likely be flying by to pick up water for firefighting efforts.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.