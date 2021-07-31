Wildfire burning 11 miles north of Silverwood contained

by Matthew Kincanon

Photo by Max Kukurudziak on Unsplash

ATHOL, Idaho, — A wildfire is burning at Rogers Pine Rd. off of Trails End Rd. in Idaho has been contained.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said there are now no evacuations in the area.

The fire burned around 11 miles north of Silverwood Theme Park. Planes were reportedly scooping up water from Lake Pend Oreille to fight the fire.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.