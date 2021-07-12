Wildfire near Spirit Lake contained, evacuation warnings lifted

by Connor Sarles

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — The fire burning on Huntsman Way in the area of Clagstone Road near Spirit Lake is now contained and evacuation warnings have been lifted.

Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said roadways are open and there is no further danger to the public at this time.

Earlier, anyone who lived at addresses 23000-24000 on Highway 41, Clagstone Road, Elies Lane, Flatiron Drive and Huntsman Way was told to be ready to leave at any time. The same evacuation warnings applied to people living on Blanchard Cutoff, Al’s Welding Road, Tree Root Court, Sierra Lane, Cory Road, Rigby Way and Hero Avenue.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Containment of a fire means how much of it is surrounded with lines that firefighters believe will hold.

This is a developing story.

