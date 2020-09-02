Fire prompts Level 3 evacuations for people living in the Latah Creek area

SPANGLE, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations are in place for the Heaton Road Fire, burning 100 acres near Spangle.

The evacuations affect people living in the Latah Creek area. Anyone in that area must leave immediately.

The fire is burning wheat and timber along E. Heaton Road.

It is not clear what started it. Resources are on scene and air tankers have been requested.

