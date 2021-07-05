Andrus Fire 55 percent contained, Level 1 evacuations remain in place

CHENEY, Wash. — The Andrus Fire near Cheney is now 232 acres and 55 percent contained, with evacuation levels remaining at Level 1, but the fire is starting to wind down.

Level 1 evacuations affect about 24 residents that are living adjacent to the fire. This means people need be ready and know there is danger in their area.

Over the next few days, excess crews will be released back to their agency or to another fire.

Due to the evacuation levels being lowered, roads that were previously closed are only open to local residents.

Earlier, Level 3 evacuations were in place for people living near the fire, meaning they need to leave now.

Around 282 firefighters from Fire Districts 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, Airway Heights Fire, Spokane City Fire, Spokane Valley Fire, Lincoln County, Department of Natural Resources and numerous other agencies were working to control the fire. Multiple aircraft have also been assisting from the air.

The evacuation shelter at the Medical Lake High School has closed.

People under evacuations who have livestock or animals can take them to the Spokane County Fairgrounds.

As of Thursday morning, there had been no injuries reported, nor structures lost.