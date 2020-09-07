State fire assistance mobilized for Cold Springs Fire burning near Cameron Lake

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — State fire assistance has been mobilized to support local firefighters battling the Cold Springs Fire, burning more than 8,000 acres.

The Cold Springs Fire is burning timber, brush and sage near Cameron Lake Road, Timentwa Road and Mad Mountain Road. It is spreading south and west.

Early Monday morning, an immediate, level 3 evacuation was ordered for people living west of Timm Road along the Columbia River to SR 17 and north on SR 97 to Mallot. That means get out now.

According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, the fire is a serious threat to life or property. It is spreading toward the Columbia River.

The Red Cross has created a virtual temporary evacuation point. Evacuees needing assistance can call 509-670-5331.

