Wildfire burning in steep terrain near Bayview

Olivia Roberts

Courtesy of Northern Lakes Fire PIO

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — A wildfire is burning in the Bernard Peak area near Bayview.

The fire was reported Monday by the Northern Lakes Fire District. Idaho Department of Lands crews responded to fire.

Bernard Peak area near Bayview. Pictures about 50 mins. apart taken by a resident in Bayview. East of the slide area. Please listen to local TV & Radio. Stay vigilant & have a plan if you live in the Wildland and community near fires. Be ready & go when emergency alert activated pic.twitter.com/fD9F2vxivN — Northern Lakes Fire PIO (@NLFDPio) September 8, 2020

According to officials, the fire is burning in steep terrain with limited access, which is making it difficult for crews to reach. The base of the fire is only reachable by boat and air operations were suspended Monday night due to safety concerns.