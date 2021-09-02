Wildfire burning 10 acres northeast of Priest River, no structures threatened

by Olivia Roberts

Idaho Dept. of Lands

BONNER CO., Idaho — A wildfire has burned 10 acres about 11 miles northeast of Priest River.

Three engines, one bulldozer and one excavator are responding to the Prater Red 2 Fire. More personnel and aircraft support have been ordered to help fight the fire.

As of Thursday morning, no structures were threatened.

This is a developing story.

