Wilco, Sleater-Kinney to play the First Interstate Center for the Arts

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are bringing their “It’s Time” summer tour to Spokane.

The bands will co-headline the performance on August 6 at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

Wilco is fresh off a North American and European tour, and Sleater-Kinney — based out of Western Washington — just finished out their “The Center Won’t Hold” tour.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. Tickets range in price from $35-$89.50 and can be purchased through www.ticketswest.com.

