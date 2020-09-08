Wilbur-Creston School Districts cancel school Tuesday for wildfire concerns

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

WILBUR, Wash. — The Wilbur-Creston School Districts have canceled school on Tuesday amid wildfires in the area.

The district sent out an automated message announcing the decision Tuesday morning, after evacuations were issued for several nearby wildfires.

Davenport School District and St. John, Endicott Schools also canceled school for similar concerns Tuesday.

School is expected to resume on Wednesday.

RELATED: Davenport School District cancels school on Tuesday amid several wildfires

RELATED: St. John, Endicott Schools canceled Tuesday due to wildfires

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.