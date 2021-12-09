Wilbur-Creston School District: Student accused of making possible threat put on emergency expulsion

WILBUR, Wash.– The Wilbur Creston School District let parents know about a possible threat to the school.

School leaders said several high school students reported the threat to them after school on Wednesday. School administrators then called the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and it began its investigation.

The student accused of making the threat was put on emergency expulsion, pending investigation and threat assessment, according to a letter sent to parents from the school.

The district said classes would be in session as normal Thursday. School administrators said law enforcement would be check-in on campus.

“Student safety is our top priority and it is the partnership between the District, students, parents, and the community that is needed. During these times, it is important that any information that may be a threat to our school is communicated to our school staff immediately. Thank you for your support as we all work together to create a safe place for our students and staff,” the district said in its email to parents.

4 News Now has reached out to the Lincon County Sheriff’s Office for more information and is waiting to hear back. This story will be updated as soon as we do.

