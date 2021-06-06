Wilbur-Creston Junior High, High School to stay remote following COVID outbreak

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

WILBUR, Wash. — Wilbur-Creston High School and Junior High are staying in remote learning after last week’s COVID outbreak.

On Thursday, the school district announced that seven high school students contracted the virus, and 30 were in quarantine. The district then made the decision to move Wilbur-Creston High School to remote learning for the rest of the school year.

Wilbur-Creston Junior High was also moved to remote learning, and the decision was made Sunday to keep them there.

The elementary schools in the district will remain in-person.

