Wilbur-Creston High School moves back to distance learning due to COVID outbreak

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

WILBUR, Wash. — A COVID-19 outbreak has forced Wilbur-Creston High School to move to distance learning for the rest of the school year.

The school district announced Thursday that seven high school students have contracted the virus and 30 are in quarantine.

Wilbur-Creston Junior High is also moving to distance learning, but will reevaluate the decision on Sunday.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.