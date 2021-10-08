Wilbur Charles “Chuck” Mourning (78) lifelong resident of St. Maries, ID passed away on October 1, 2021, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’ Alene, ID. He was born to Wilbur and Charlotte (Sweeney) Mourning on February 19, 1943, in St. Maries, ID.

Chuck grew up in St. Maries and married Lynn Waldow on June 7, 1963, in St. Maries. Chuck started his career in the woods working for Jim Titus Logging running a CAT. He drove logging truck for Jack Buell Trucking for 18 years. Chuck worked up in Alaska for a bit in 1988 loading logs for Larry Derry. When he returned to St. Maries, he loaded logs for St. Maries Logging for 10 years before retiring in 2006. Not one to be idle, he went back to work in 2008 for Sam Badgett running heavy equipment. Chuck was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed 4 wheeling, hunting, and fishing.

He is survived by his wife Lynn at their home in St. Maries; sons Larry (Reggie) Mourning and Tori Mourning both of St. Maries; daughter Terri (Ed) Dunne of Hayden, ID; brother Bill (Lou) Mourning of St. Maries, ID; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Roger Mourning, and brothers Buck Mourning and Jim Mourning. At Chuck’s request, there will not be any services; however the family is planning a memorial 4-wheeler ride at a later date to be announced.