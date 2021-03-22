Wilbur “Buzz” Charles Bruhn

Wilbur “Buzz” Charles Bruhn, 88

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great grandfather and brother, Wilbur “Buzz” Charles Bruhn, 88, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away March 18, 2021 at the Shoshone Medical Center of Kellogg. He was born December 26, 1932 in Hill City, Minnesota.

Buzz served in the U.S. Marines. He married Virginia “Ginny” Rich on December 20, 1952 in Arkansas.

Buzz and Ginny moved to the Silver Valley in 1959 from Seattle, Washington.

Buzz had first worked in Los Angeles, California as an airplane engine mechanic; he later worked in the logging business and also as an auto mechanic. Buzz lastly worked as a miner at the Sunshine Mining Company; he was one of the last miners to make it out of the Sunshine Mine Fire in 1972.

Buzz was a member of the National Rifle Association. In earlier years, he enjoyed racing motorcycles and cars. Buzz also enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and riding his bike- he was a true outdoorsman. Buzz also enjoyed gunsmithing, painting (oil and acrylic) and watching and feeding the birds with Ginny.

Buzz is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years Virginia “Ginny” Bruhn of the family home of Osburn; three children Linda (Ralph) Andrews of Waitsburg, Washington, Margaret “Tiny” (Brent) Palmer of Smelterville, Idaho, and Kim (Eric) Huber of Spirit Lake, Idaho; eleven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren; two sisters Delores and Joanne; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Buzz was preceded in death by his parents and one son Lance Bruhn.

Cremation will be held and upon his request, no services will be held. You may share your memories of Buzz and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

