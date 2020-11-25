Wilbert Jacob Fedrick Wigginton Jr.

Wilbert Jacob Fredrick Wigginton Jr. (85) resident of Rathdrum, ID passed away at Kootenai Health on November 16, 2020. He was born to Wilbert Sr. and Ruth (Stein) Wigginton on December 11, 1934 in Jeannette, PA.

Fred grew up in Jeannette and attended school there. Following high school, he enlisted into the US Army. He served 2 years in Germany as a Medic during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on December 1, 1954. Fred married Patricia Goff on April 11, 1972 in Las Vegas, NV. They soon started a family. Fred worked various jobs to support his family including working in the coal mines, as a mechanic, and in construction. He was a Jack of All Trades that did what he had to to support his family. Fred and Pat divorced in 1994 but remained friends. Fred enjoyed the outdoors; he specifically loved fishing and riding his 4-wheeler. He also liked having coffee and flirting with all of the waitresses.

Fred is survived by his children Renee Fisher of Rathdrum, ID, Relena Hanley of Pioche, NV, Roger and Melody Wigginton of St. Maries, ID, Randall and (Angela) of Detroit Lakes, MN, Richard Wigginton of Rathdrum, ID, Robert Wigginton of Aberdeen, WA, and David Cronk of Alpeena, MI. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son Ronald Kelley.