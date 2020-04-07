Wife of Spokane astronaut indicted for lying about ‘space crime’

At the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Star City, Russia, Expedition 56 backup crew member Anne McClain of NASA listens to a reporter’s question May 10 following her final Soyuz qualification May 10. McClain, Oleg Kononenko of Roscosmos and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency are the backups to the prime crew of Serena Aunon-Chancellor of NASA, Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos and Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency, who will launch June 6 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft for a six-month mission on the International Space Station. NASA/Elizabeth Weissinger

The estranged wife of Spokane astronaut Anne McClain has been charged in federal court with lying about McClain accessing the woman’s bank account from space.

Summer Worden was indicted in the Southern District of Texas with two counts of making false statements to authorities. She’s described in the indictment as a fugitive.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, Worden made false statements to NASA and the Federal Trade Commission.

She accused McClain with improperly accessing her account while McClain was at the International Space Station.

Media outlets reported it as a “space crime.”

Worden filed a complaint with the FTC, saying she opened a new account in 2018 and reset her login so that McClain could not access it. But, the indictment says Worden opened the account earlier than she reported and did not change her login credentials until the following January.

If convicted, Worden faces up to five years in prison on each count and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

A warrant was issued for her arrest February 27th and she’s expected in court next week. In late March, the government withdrew the arrest warrant and issued a summons instead. Federal prosecutors cited the coronavirus outbreak and the potential danger of arresting and transporting Worden because of the virus.

