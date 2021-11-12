Wienerschnitzel plans to open location in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.– The ‘world’s largest hotdog chain’ is coming to Spokane.

A father and son franchise team is hoping to bring a Wienerschnitzel to North Spokane. The hotdog restaurant will be located at the old Papa John’s spot on Newport Highway.

The duo is aiming to open in about six months. However, it could be a little longer– it all just depends on the remodeling process and waiting to get everything approved by the city, said Justin Rundle, a broker with Cantu Commercial Properties of Spokane who is representing the franchisees.

Right now, there are only two other Wienerschnitzel locations in the state of Washington. They are both over on the west side.

Hotdogs might be the fast-food chain’s specialty, there are plenty of other things to order off the menu. How do chili cheese fries or a cheeseburger sound? While we wait for the new dining option to open in our neighborhood, you can see what’s all on the menu here.

