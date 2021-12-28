Widespread single-digit cold tonight – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It feels much colder outside, and this is just the beginning of what will be a frigid week across the Inland Northwest. Temperatures will drop to the single digits above zero in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, the Palouse, Central Washington, and the Idaho Panhandle. Parts of Northern Washington from Omak to Republic to Colville to Northport and Metaline Falls will go subzero tonight with wind chill values making it feel colder than -10.

Temperatures on Tuesday will only get into the middle teens with partly cloudy skies. Snow flurries and showers will pop up in the afternoon in the Idaho Mountains with the occasional shower over the valleys. No significant snow accumulation is expected.

Another push of cold air is coming on Tuesday night and will likely push subzero cold into the Spokane area for the early morning on Wednesday. Snow showers with light accumulation are likely in North Central Idaho, Lewiston, the Blue Mountains, and the Palouse Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as a storm forms up on the Idaho/Oregon state line. Clear skies behind this storm will lead to a clear and cold Wednesday in Spokane with highs struggling to get out on the single digits.

More snow is coming on Thursday. Right now it looks like a widespread 2-4 inches are possible around the region. More frigid air is coming behind this system and there will be another chance for subzero weather on the morning of January 1st. Only after we ring in 2022 will we have a chance to see temperatures rise over 20 degrees again.