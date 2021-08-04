Wick, Haley and Padden leading for Spokane Valley Council positions

Spokane Valley City Hall

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — In the first round of votes for the primary election, Ben Wick and Pamela Haley have comfortable leads for the two council seats they’re running for, while Laura Padden has a closer race with another candidate.

Wick is currently in the lead for Spokane Valley Council Position 4 with 6,567 votes. Brandon Fenton is trailing behind with 3,163 votes, with Christopher Ingraham at 588 votes and Mark McManus at 571 votes.

City of Spokane Valley – Council Position No. 4

  • Ben Wick  NP 60.3%
    8,839
  • Brandon Fenton  NP 30.1%
    4,411
  • Christopher Ingraham  NP 5.0%
    728
  • Mack McManus  NP 4.6%
    669
14,647
Last updated:

Haley is leading for Spokane Valley Council Position 5  with 5,201 votes. Wayne J. Fenton follows with 2,687 votes, Pat Stretch with 1,518 votes and Mary K. Butler-Stonewall with 1,443 votes.

City of Spokane Valley – Council Position No. 5

  • Pamela Haley  NP 47.3%
    6,903
  • Wayne J. Fenton  NP 25.8%
    3,772
  • Mary K Butler-Stonewall  NP 13.7%
    1,994
  • Pat Stretch  NP 13.2%
    1,929
14,598
Last updated:

Laura Padden is currently in the lead for Spokane Valley Council Position 7 with 4,459 votes. Linda Thompson is trailing closely with 3,969 votes, Adam Smith with 1,765 votes and Renault Patrick Evans with 717 votes.

City of Spokane Valley – Council Position No. 7

  • Laura Padden  NP 41.8%
    6,111
  • Linda (Hatcher) Thompson  NP 36.4%
    5,333
  • Adam Smith  NP 15.1%
    2,205
  • Renault Patrick Evans  NP 6.8%
    988
14,637
Last updated:

