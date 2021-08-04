Wick, Haley and Padden leading for Spokane Valley Council positions
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — In the first round of votes for the primary election, Ben Wick and Pamela Haley have comfortable leads for the two council seats they’re running for, while Laura Padden has a closer race with another candidate.
Wick is currently in the lead for Spokane Valley Council Position 4 with 6,567 votes. Brandon Fenton is trailing behind with 3,163 votes, with Christopher Ingraham at 588 votes and Mark McManus at 571 votes.
City of Spokane Valley – Council Position No. 4
-
Ben Wick NP
60.3%
8,839
-
Brandon Fenton NP
30.1%
4,411
-
Christopher Ingraham NP
5.0%
728
-
Mack McManus NP
4.6%
669
Haley is leading for Spokane Valley Council Position 5 with 5,201 votes. Wayne J. Fenton follows with 2,687 votes, Pat Stretch with 1,518 votes and Mary K. Butler-Stonewall with 1,443 votes.
City of Spokane Valley – Council Position No. 5
-
Pamela Haley NP
47.3%
6,903
-
Wayne J. Fenton NP
25.8%
3,772
-
Mary K Butler-Stonewall NP
13.7%
1,994
-
Pat Stretch NP
13.2%
1,929
Laura Padden is currently in the lead for Spokane Valley Council Position 7 with 4,459 votes. Linda Thompson is trailing closely with 3,969 votes, Adam Smith with 1,765 votes and Renault Patrick Evans with 717 votes.
City of Spokane Valley – Council Position No. 7
-
Laura Padden NP
41.8%
6,111
-
Linda (Hatcher) Thompson NP
36.4%
5,333
-
Adam Smith NP
15.1%
2,205
-
Renault Patrick Evans NP
6.8%
988
