Wick, Haley and Padden leading for Spokane Valley Council positions

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — In the first round of votes for the primary election, Ben Wick and Pamela Haley have comfortable leads for the two council seats they’re running for, while Laura Padden has a closer race with another candidate.

Wick is currently in the lead for Spokane Valley Council Position 4 with 6,567 votes. Brandon Fenton is trailing behind with 3,163 votes, with Christopher Ingraham at 588 votes and Mark McManus at 571 votes.

City of Spokane Valley – Council Position No. 4 14,647

Haley is leading for Spokane Valley Council Position 5 with 5,201 votes. Wayne J. Fenton follows with 2,687 votes, Pat Stretch with 1,518 votes and Mary K. Butler-Stonewall with 1,443 votes.

City of Spokane Valley – Council Position No. 5 14,598

Laura Padden is currently in the lead for Spokane Valley Council Position 7 with 4,459 votes. Linda Thompson is trailing closely with 3,969 votes, Adam Smith with 1,765 votes and Renault Patrick Evans with 717 votes.

City of Spokane Valley – Council Position No. 7 14,637

RELATED: Primary election results

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.