WIAA releases guidelines for upcoming Fall sports season

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

The WIAA released its return to activity guidelines for the upcoming Fall sports season Monday.

The organization believes “it is essential to the physical and mental well-being of high school students across the nation to return to physical activity and athletic competition.”

One of the major takeaways from the release is that different sports have different guidelines based on the level of risk the sport has in transmitting COVID-19.

If school is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no sports, practices or games. A forfeit policy is in the works right now.

Find details here.

