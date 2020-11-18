WIAA releases amended youth sports schedule; seasons shortened to 7 weeks

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

RENTON, Wash. — The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) is amending youth sports seasons, shortening a year’s worth of sports into just five months in light of the pandemic.

The WIAA Executive Board announced the amended schedule on Wednesday. Students will have only seven weeks of each season.

WIAA Season 2, which consists of traditional winter sports, will begin on February 1 — and January 25 for gymnastics — with a culminating regional event scheduled for March 20.

#WIAA releases its amended season schedule. Feb. 2 start for basketball, wrestling, etc. All seasons now only 7 weeks. I really hope we can get COVID under control and let the kids play. #4NewsNow https://t.co/fi3dWmBZuD — Derek Deis (@DerekKXLY) November 18, 2020

Season 3, which consists of traditional fall sports, will now kickoff on March 15 — and March 8 for football — and run through May 1. Season 4, spring sports, runs from April 26 through June 12.

WIAA originally planned to begin Season 2 in late December, but had to push that date back due to “surging COVID-19 cases around the state.” This new schedule is still contingent on schools keeping transmission low; WIAA protocols say that if less than 50-percent of schools in a classification are able to compete in a sport, the Executive Board will adjust the schedule to allow them to participate.

You can find the full, amended schedule here.

