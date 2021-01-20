WIAA outlines schedules for high school sports seasons 2 and 3

RENTON, Wash. — The past year has brought about a lot of changes, including how and when athletes get to play. Now, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) is providing more clarity on the return of high school sports.

Executive Board members voted in favor of a spring and winter sports schedule Tuesday.

Under the new schedule, spring sports will now begin March 15, with practice for winter sports starting April 26. The association says the reversal was necessary to ensure the safety of its athletes.

“Based on the risk levels assigned to traditional winter activities compared to traditional spring activities, the Executive Board made the decision that those spring activities will have the opportunity to play much earlier than winter activities,” said WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman. “The Board will continue to monitor the status of activities over the coming months to ensure that those traditional spring sports receive a chance to participate.”

The WIAA voted earlier this month to bring back fall sports as soon as February 1.

