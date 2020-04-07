WIAA not cancelling spring sports….yet

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

4 news now

SPOKANE, Wash. — With the news Monday of Schools in Washington State closing for the rest of this school year, it is more likely the spring sports season is over. However the WIAA released a statement saying they are still waiting to cancel everything.

Here is the statement from the WIAA:

Because education-based athletics and activities were not addressed in Monday’s announcement, the WIAA has reached out to the Office of the Governor and OSPI seeking clarification on how the order impacts regular-season competition and any postseason events. It is understandable that the focus of this measure has been on classroom learning; however, the WIAA is awaiting more information on how events would be impacted if a stay-at-home order were lifted on May 4.

It is the goal of the WIAA to provide students every avenue to compete in a safe environment. Just as teachers and school administrators have been asked to be creative in finding ways to adapt to this challenge, the WIAA staff and Executive Board are working to exhaust every opportunity before making a final decision.

