WIAA Executive Board to decide how to implement new COVID-19 guidelines

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A big decision could come Wednesday for high school sports in Washington.

The WIAA Executive Board will meet Wednesday to decide how to implement Governor Jay Inslee’s new guidelines for athletics and activities.

In phase 2 of Health Washington, moderate risk indoor sports and all sports outdoors will be allowed to have league games and competitions, “which will help ensure opportunities for kids to be active,” according to the governor’s office.

The board is scheduled to review the current condensed season schedules and plan for adjustments. Its goal is to provide opportunities for students in every sport and activity based on these new COVID-19 guidelines.

The Executive Board has also granted each league or district around the state to schedule seasons that best fit their local communities.

