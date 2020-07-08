WIAA delays start of fall sports season until September

Emily Oliver

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced Tuesday it will delay the start of the fall sports season until the beginning of September.

According to a release, football is now scheduled to begin September 5. All other fall sports are slated to begin September 7.

The WIAA Executuve Board made the decision with COVID-19 in mind, and says it will continue to work with staff, schools, and state agencies to make decisions going forward.

The next meeting is scheduled for July 22, during which board members will work to create a fall schedule based on the state’s COVID-19 response.

