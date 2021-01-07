WIAA amends high school sports schedule with hopes to bring back football by February

RENTON, Wash. — The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) has once again amended its high school sports season schedule, with tentative plans to re-introduce sports like football as soon as February.

The WIAA announced the amended schedule Wednesday, saying it hopes to resume pre-competition sports as soon as Feb. 1. That includes football, cross country, golf, slowpitch softball, girls and boys soccer, girls swim and dive, tennis, and volleyball. Those would all take place in season 1, which would span seven weeks.

The tentative changes come in response to the state’s recently announced Healthy Washington plan, which outlines a safe return of education-based athletics.

“The change in guidelines allow all traditional fall sports to be played in Phase 2 while we still do not have a clear pathway to the high risk indoor activities of basketball, competitive cheer and dance, and wrestling” said WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman. “With that in mind, moving fall sports to Season 1 will hopefully provide the most opportunities to participate.”

The board will review seasons 2 and 3 at its meeting on Jan. 19.

You can view the amended schedule HERE.

